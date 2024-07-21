1. Morning Run: I enjoy a morning walk with quick bursts of jogging for about 30 minutes to start my day. It helps me stay active, energised.

2. Strength Training: I go to the gym, do strength training thrice a week after my morning walk.

3. Healthy eating: I follow a balanced diet, starting my day with a green veggie smoothie and making sure I have the right combination of carbs, protein and fibre for my three meals.

4. Meditation: Mental well-being is important. I practice pranayam and meditation twice a week to reduce stress and improve focus.

5. Adventure Junkie: An avid adventure sports enthusiast — when time permits — I challenge myself physically and mentally. Recently went skydiving.