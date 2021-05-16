Meditation, post-dinner walk, and running with the kids

1 I meditate for an hour every morning. With the current pandemic situation, a healthy routine becomes necessary. Meditation every day helps build inner strength and restore a peaceful mindset.

2 Healthy eating habits can do wonders to your everyday life. Calculate a balanced diet to stay fit.

3 Reading is a rich habit, and I read for two hours every day, divided between a spiritual book in the morning and business one in the evening.

4 Staying indoors can be exhausting, especially with the ‘work from home’ regime. Besides playing football or cricket in pre-pandemic days, sometimes just running with my kids helps burn calories.

5 I take an evening walk for about 45 minutes after dinner. With physical exhaustion reduced to zero these days, you must take a few minutes’ walk after dinner every day. This also lets you have a good night’s sleep.

Ravi Singhal is Vice-Chairman, GCL Securities