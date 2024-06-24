1. Running: Over 8 years I’ve been consistently running 2-3 times a week. It’s been a transformative experience, building body confidence, discipline and helping achieve goals.

2. Cycling: Focusing on cross training, I started solo, then with enthusiasts — riding 50-75 km, discovering new places, besides aiding cardiovascular fitness and overall muscular strength.

3. Yoga: Post-injury, daily yoga helped build my core strength and balance, increased flexibility and contributed to stronger immunity.

4. Diet: I prioritise intake of proteins (1g/kg body weight), and am more mindful of a ‘colourful’ (different colours of fruits and vegetables) nutrient-rich meal, avoiding canned drinks and junk food.

5. Table Tennis: Mind-body stimulation is important; I’ve ventured into playing TT with family over weekends, spending quality time and bonding.

(The writer is Executive Director, Elixir Consulting)