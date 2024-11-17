My five

  1. Mindful meditation: I practise mindful meditation for at least 10 minutes daily. I focus on breath and stay present in the moment. This helps reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance emotional well-being.
  2. Underwater discovery: I’ve taken up scuba diving as a regular hobby. I explore vibrant marine life beneath the surface, at least once a month. It is physical exercise, mental relaxation, and a thrilling escape from daily routines.
  3. Minimalist living: I embrace minimalism by decluttering one area of my home each week. I keep only items I use or love. This creates a calm environment, reduces stress, and improves my focus on what truly matters.
  4. Fuel like a champion: Power up with nature’s best — vibrant veggies, lean proteins, and energy-packed grains. Make hydration your superpower and skip processed junk. Every bite counts toward peak performance, keeping your mind razor-sharp and body energised.
  5. Master your sleep: Switch off to power up! Ditch screens an hour before bed, embrace mindful moments, and hit the pillow by 11 pm. Quality sleep isn’t luxury — it’s your secret weapon to dominate tomorrow’s challenges.

(Dhruvil Sanghvi is CEO and Founder of LogiNext)

