After an outpouring of support for 16-year-old cat Defib, the Chief of the London Ambulance Service had to confirm on X (formerly Twitter) that the senior resident would stay at his present station and not be re-homed. An online campaign to keep the senior cat from being shifted out of Walthamstow ambulance station, in east London, garnered over 62,000 signatures. Defib had been rescued as a kitty by a staff member in 2008, according to BBC. A local change in management threatened his stay at his station, the report said. Several members of the staff came out in support of Defib (named after the heart-linked device defibrillator) and his “therapeutic” presence, especially during Covid, when the emergency staff were under a lot of pressure.

