Shine a light on nurses & midwives

This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in an unprecedented lockdown in countries across the world. With 2020 being the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, the World Health Organization said that WHD, this year, would shine a light on the vital role played by nurses and midwives in providing healthcare around the world, and call for a strengthening of the nursing and midwifery workforce.

It will also see the launch of the first ever State of the World’s Nursing Report 2020, which will provide a global picture of the nursing workforce and support evidence-based planning to optimise contributions of this workforce to improve health and well-being for all. The report will set the agenda for data collection, policy dialogue, research and advocacy, and investment in the health workforce for generations to come. A similar report on the Midwifery workforce will be launched in 2021, the WHO said.