Short getaways, sleep and not a ‘see-food’ eater

| Updated on February 07, 2021 Published on February 07, 2021

Gulshan Bakhtiani

Founder & Director, Wellness Forever

1

My morning starts at 5.30; after a quick breakfast, workout begins at 6.30 — running, cycling followed by a routine at the gym. Sundays are special. I’m up at 4.30 and go for a 15-25 km run. In winters, I enjoy a hike; gym during monsoon; and in summer I keep it lazy.

2 My wife has a similar workout routine, so it adds companionship to health and fitness. I follow a simple diet and eat as much as the body needs and on time. Avoid becoming “see-food” eaters, eating whatever is in sight or out of boredom.

3 Sleep is the biggest de-stressor and music is more than that — a way of life. Every morning, from 5.30 to 6.30 I listen to songs I can hum along to.

4 Regular holidays are a big part of my life. I take short getaways with my family almost every month. It could be a simple mountain hike over the weekend or a long holiday once in three months. Manage your time for things that you like, and loved ones become a part of “me time”.

5 I end my day by singing songs with my family. I aim to proactively make two calls before my day ends, to close friends or relatives. I also plan the next day’s workout regime.

