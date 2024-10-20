The World Stroke Day (October 29) campaign seeks to channel the emotional power of sport to drive stroke awareness and motivate us to take action every day to reduce our stroke risk. “1 in 4 of us will have a stroke in our lifetime. Knowing more about prevention and symptoms of stroke could save millions of lives, including yours,” says the World Stroke Organization. By acting as a global community, we can be #GreaterThan stroke, it adds.

FAST warning signs help spot a stroke, says the American Stroke Association. Face drooping (if one side of the face droops or is numb); Arm weakness (if one arm is weak or numb); Speech difficulty (if speech is slurred); Time to call for emergency help (its an emergency, every minute counts.)