The World Stroke Day (October 29) campaign seeks to channel the emotional power of sport to drive stroke awareness and motivate us to take action every day to reduce our stroke risk. “1 in 4 of us will have a stroke in our lifetime. Knowing more about prevention and symptoms of stroke could save millions of lives, including yours,” says the World Stroke Organization. By acting as a global community, we can be #GreaterThan stroke, it adds.
FAST warning signs help spot a stroke, says the American Stroke Association. Face drooping (if one side of the face droops or is numb); Arm weakness (if one arm is weak or numb); Speech difficulty (if speech is slurred); Time to call for emergency help (its an emergency, every minute counts.)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.