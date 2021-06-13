Pulse

Yoga and vaccines

| Updated on June 13, 2021

International Yoga Day will also see the revised vaccination policy kick-in across the country

With the central theme of “Be with Yoga, Be at Home”, this year’s International Day of Yoga (June 21) will reinforce the idea of staying safe during the pandemic, while boosting your mental and physical well-being with this exercise regime. Curtain-raiser events by the Centre in the run-up to the day included the launch of an app, ‘Namaste Yoga’. The day will also see the revised vaccination policy kick-in across the country, as the Centre now undertakes 75 per cent of all vaccine procurement. This had been announced recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on June 13, 2021

