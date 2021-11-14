Stop the resistance

Pulse

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the top 10 global public health threats.

This year’s theme for the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week ( November 18-24) aims to “spread awareness, stop resistance”.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat.

The World Health Organization has urged stakeholders in human, animal and environmental health, policymakers, healthcare providers, and the public to be AMR awareness champions. The ‘Go Blue’ campaign will see individuals and institutions in blue, to spread awareness.

