Suicide prevention: No action’s too small

| Updated on September 05, 2021

In a world altered by the Covid-19 pandemic, mental health has become a global priority as the psychosocial implications of social distancing, quarantines and other restrictions become clear, says the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

It has outlined a three-year theme of ‘Creating hope through action’, this World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10). Over seven lakh people die each year by suicide. The theme aims to inspire that actions, no matter big or small, can make a difference to someone in their darkest moments. “Preventing suicide is often possible and you are a key player in its prevention,” says IASP.

