Many patients in India view doctors as gods, and, unfortunately, some doctors start believing it too. However, given that doctors are but all too human, it’s essential that patients keep their expectations realistic. Transparency in healthcare is crucial in fostering trust and strengthening the doctor-patient relationship.

Recently, I witnessed a case where complications arose after a newborn’s heart surgery. Instead of deflecting or avoiding the issue, the treating doctor took responsibility, explained the complications openly, and discussed the limitations and possible next steps with the family. This transparent communication helped reassure the family and reinforced their confidence in the care team. This highlights the importance of clear communication and accountability in healthcare, which can significantly improve patient relationships and outcomes.

Doctors must also recognise that while the profession involves many sacrifices, it is not vastly different from other high-risk jobs. We enter this career fully aware of the challenges and expectations, and we are compensated accordingly. Like any service industry, healthcare is about providing quality care to patients, who are paying for the service. Therefore, if we agree to take responsibility for someone’s health, we are obligated to deliver the best possible care. This professional commitment is vital in maintaining the trust that patients place in us.

Patient explanation

A major source of frustration for many patients is poor communication. Doctors need to be clear and direct when explaining diagnoses, treatment plans, and the possible outcomes of care. Equally important is the need to keep patients informed if things change. Patients cannot read our minds, and we cannot assume they understand every aspect of their treatment without clear explanations. Transparency should be maintained throughout the course of care. It’s okay for doctors to admit they don’t have all the answers. A simple ‘I don’t know’ is a sign of humility but it should always be followed by “I will find out”. This shows a commitment to seek the right solutions, whether through research or consultation with colleagues and specialists.

Mutual respect

Human errors can, and do happen in healthcare, and sometimes these mistakes can have serious consequences. It’s important for doctors to admit to mistakes and offer a genuine apology. Even arriving late for an appointment warrants an apology because it shows respect for the patient’s time. In the case of serious errors, acknowledging the mistake and explaining how it will be addressed can build trust. Patients appreciate honesty and accountability, and transparency can reinforce trust.

Lastly, expressing gratitude is a simple but effective way of strengthening relationships with patients. Patients trust us with their most valuable asset — health — and it’s crucial to acknowledge this trust. A heartfelt “thank you” reminds patients that they have options, and they chose us to care for them. Gratitude, humility, and honesty are all key to fostering strong, lasting relationships with patients.

At the end of the day, doctors should always remain humble, empathetic, and transparent, reminding ourselves and our patients that we are human too. This approach not only ensures better care but also builds trust that underpins the doctor-patient relationship.

(The writer is Director of Medical Services, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals. Views are personal)