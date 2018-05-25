‘Tobacco breaks hearts’

The World Health Organisation’s theme this World Tobacco Day (May 31) focusses on the impact of tobacco on cardiovascular health. Tobacco is a key risk factor for coronary heart disease, stroke and peripheral vascular disease. But awareness on tobacco being a leading factor in heart ailments is low.

This year’s WHO campaign seeks to promote awareness on the link between tobacco and heart and other cardiovascular diseases (CVD), including stroke which, combined, are the world’s leading causes of death; encourage feasible actions and measures that key audiences, including governments and the public, can take to reduce the risks posed by tobacco to heart health.