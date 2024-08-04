1. Listen to your body: You are the ultimate expert on your well-being. I trust my instincts and pay attention to how I feel physically and mentally.
2. Active mindset: Being active goes beyond exercise; it’s a mindset. I embrace movement and engagement in daily life, not just through structured workouts. I use my bicycle for meetings in the vicinity.
3. Eat mindfully: I have balanced meals; eat when hungry, not by a schedule. This has improved my relationship with food.
4. Sport: Choosing any sport is good for mental and physical well-being. Cycling keeps me active.
5. Avoid trendy extremes: Avoiding fads, whether diets, supplements, or lifestyle trends. Sustainable health comes from consistent, balanced habits, not quick fixes or extreme measures.
(The writer is CEO, Educate Online)
