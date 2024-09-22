Investing in maternal nutrition presents a unique and powerful opportunity to improve the health of future generations while strengthening healthcare systems.

The nutrition a mother receives during pregnancy, especially the first 280 days, plays a critical role in shaping the child’s development. However, in India, a significant number of women begin pregnancy either underweight (19 per cent), overweight or obese (24 per cent), or with anaemia (57 per cent), according to the 2022 report of Alive & Thrive, a global maternal nutrition initiative. Poor maternal nutrition and insufficient weight gain are among the reasons why one in five babies is born with low birth weight, increasing the risk of maternal and infant mortality.

Despite these serious consequences, maternal malnutrition remains unaddressed due to lack of prioritisation and funding. Although it poses significant health and economic risks, maternal malnutrition does not receive the attention or resources it urgently needs.

By focusing on maternal nutrition, we can significantly enhance birth outcomes, break the cycle of malnutrition passed from one generation to the next. Maternal nutrition also plays a role in reinforcing healthcare systems. By reducing the need for costly interventions and enhancing health outcomes, it strengthens the resilience and efficiency of healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, investing in maternal nutrition is a vital means to building robust healthcare systems capable of addressing future population needs.

Private sector’s role

Addressing maternal malnutrition on a large scale in India requires substantial financial resources, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration. The private sector has a unique opportunity to contribute through strategic investments that can drive a sustainable, long-term impact. It can help scale up proven interventions that significantly improve maternal nutrition outcomes.

Investing in maternal healthcare systems, including skilled providers, nutritionists, and prenatal care, is crucial in reducing maternal malnutrition risks. Expanding access through mobile health services and telemedicine, particularly in underserved areas, can close gaps in care. Also essential is investment in nutrition programmes that provide fortified foods and supplements, especially in food-insecure regions.

UNICEF is focusing on multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) and working with partners to elevate maternal nutrition as a global priority. Public-private partnerships and local food production initiatives can support this. Education campaigns that empower women and community leaders with nutrition knowledge are key, while technology-driven solutions, such as mobile apps and digital platforms, offer scalable ways to enhance maternal health.

Finally, innovative financing, such as blended finance and impact investing, can drive sustainable, long-term solutions towards tackling maternal malnutrition. Fortunately, the global momentum towards this cause is steadily growing, with a coalition of philanthropic donors focusing on nutrition programmes that prioritise the health of women. These new funding commitments are expected to be transformative, particularly as global health initiatives place a renewed focus on maternal nutrition.

The government in India, backed by international organisations, the philanthropic community, academia, and NGOs, is already taking steps to introduce and expand maternal nutrition programmes. Further, upcoming events like the Nutrition for Growth Summit in 2025 can go a long way in elevating women’s nutrition as a critical area for investment. Public-private partnerships can amplify these efforts by supporting local food production, educational campaigns, and community-led initiatives.

A platform that unites key investors — including high-net-worth individuals, faith-aligned donors, private foundations, and bilateral organisations — has the potential to catalyse large-scale change. By bringing together these diverse groups, it can secure the investments needed to support maternal nutrition initiatives and ensure their integration into national health strategies.

Now is the time for governments, donors, and the private sector to collaborate and ensure that pregnant women receive the nutrition they need. By doing so, we can secure healthier futures for families and communities, creating lasting benefits for generations to come.

