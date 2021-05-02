Show of hands

Pulse

| Updated on May 02, 2021

Lather it in: On World Hand Hygiene Day, World Health Organization calls on healthcare workers and facilities to achieve effective hand hygiene   -  ISTOCK.COM

There could not have been a more opportune time to highlight hand hygiene. The pandemic has more than brought home the message that clean hands save lives. On World Hand Hygiene Day (May 5), the World Health Organization calls on healthcare workers and facilities to achieve effective hand hygiene at the point of care.

The ‘point of care’ is where three elements come together — the patient, the healthcare worker, and the care or treatment involving contact with the patient or their surroundings. To be effective and prevent transmission of infectious micro-organisms during healthcare delivery, hand hygiene should be performed using the right technique with readily available products. As their slogan goes: “Seconds save lives — clean your hands.”

Published on May 02, 2021

