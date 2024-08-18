The World Mosquito Day (August 20) raises awareness on mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquitoes, one of the world’s deadliest creatures, transmit diseases, including chikungunya, dengue, lymphatic filariasis, Japanese encephalitis, malaria, Rift Vally fever, yellow fever and Zika virus. And many of these diseases are preventable, through protective measures and community mobilisation.

