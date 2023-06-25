Workout: My day starts at 6 am with exercise, including weight-driven exercises, HIIT (high intensity interval training) and cross fit, to stay energized.

Reading: Staying mentally active is equivalent to staying physically fit. I read to improve my concentration and creative thinking.

Evening walks: Be it with friends, family, or by myself, evening walks help in getting some much-needed fresh air.

Yoga: Practicing yoga helps me maintain a healthy work-life balance. I incorporate meditation in my daily routine that helps me feel relaxed and be focused resulting in greater productivity.

Physically active, outside the gym: I prefer taking the stairs, to stay fit. I walk up two or three flights of stairs instead of taking the elevator, whenever possible.

(The writer is President, Haier Appliances India.)