Superconductors from IISc

Scientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure capable of superconductivity at a high temperature and under ambient pressure conditions. Nanocrystals (NCs) are nano-sized particles used in optical applications including light-emitting devices, diode lasers and photovoltaic cells. Superconductors — materials that do not resist the passage of current — work only if super-cooled. Global research focuses on building superconductors that operate at near-room temperatures. The NCs showing superconductivity at higher temperatures can be used to create magnets, qubits for quantum computation, current carrying interconnects in power grids as well as for small-scale devices. They can be used as field generators in maglev trains, power storage devices and field sensors among others.