In a world where creative professionals demand more from their tech, the tools they rely on can make or break their flow. Enter the Asus ProArt PX13—a laptop crafted with creators in mind. But in an ever-evolving market flooded with powerful machines, does it carve out its space or risk getting lost in the crowd? Let’s see if this newcomer delivers the unique edge its users need.

Design

The Asus ProArt PX13 strikes a perfect balance between durability and portability. Measuring 11.74 x 8.26 x 0.62 inches, and weighing just 1.38 kg it’s easy to carry around and fits comfortably on any desk. The aluminium unibody chassis feels solid, though the brushed matte finish does tend to attract fingerprints.

The convertible design allows the laptop to be used in traditional, tablet, or tent modes. The hinge is sturdy, with no noticeable wobble when opening the laptop with one hand.

Multimedia

The laptop has a 13.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and stylus support.

One downside is the 60Hz refresh rate, especially considering the laptop’s price of nearly ₹1.80 lakhs. Budget gaming laptops from Acer and HP often feature 120 Hz displays.

However, the display is quite colour-accurate, with deep blacks and sharp contrast making it ideal for content creators. Colours are natural out-of-the-box, and the contrast is excellent in both dark and light areas. You can switch between Standard, Vivid, and Eye Care profiles for different viewing experiences, such as watching OTT content like Squid Game 2 trailer. The speakers on the convertible are good enough to enjoy some electronic rock with Moby’s Extreme Ways at full volume. The sound was loud with a decent amount of bass, but average in terms of vocal depth and instrument separation.

The touchscreen is precise and, despite being glossy, resists smudges well. The bundled Asus Pro Pen stylus is useful in tablet mode. The 1080p webcam was decent for occasional work video calls. It supports Windows Studio effects like background blur and auto reframe, both of which worked well in an averagely lit office.

Productivity

The keyboard provides a refined typing experience, with solid key presses and 1.7 mm of key travel. The three-step backlight is particularly useful for typing in low-light conditions. The keyboard felt tactile and performed well for both typing and gaming, especially during Counter-Strike 2 gaming sessions.

The touchpad is responsive and accurate. The top left corner features the Asus Dial which offers quick access to functions and controls in Adobe Suite applications such as Photoshop and Premiere Pro. It also aids in finer timeline scrubbing in DaVinci Resolve 19. The lack of haptic feedback is a minor drawback, as it would enhance the virtual dial’s usability.

Performance

The Asus ProArt PX13 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 365 processor with 10 cores and 20 threads. Graphics are handled by a 6 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU and integrated AMD Radeon 880M. It comes with 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage.

The ProArt PX13 excels at content creation. I was able to edit a 25-minute podcast in around 20 minutes, thanks partly to the touchscreen and stylus. Similarly, its raw power was evident when exporting a 1080P50 timeline with lower thirds and graphics, taking about 3 minutes and 18 seconds to render in DaVinci Resolve 19.

While running graphic-intensive games and video renders, it was able to stay cool across the keyboard areas with hot air being conspicuous only around the side vents. Not a lot of performance-focused laptops have been able to achieve this of late.

On CineBench R24, the ProArt PX13 scored 107 in single-core performance, placing it at number 4. In multi-core performance, it scored 476, placing it at 9th place, and 7503 in GPU performance, placing it at number 2.

Connectivity

The ProArt PX13 offers a well-balanced selection of ports. On the left side, you’ll find a DC-IN port, an HDMI port, a USB-C, and a 3.5 mm audio port. The right side houses another USB-C port, a USB-A port, a microSD card slot, and the power button. Both Type-C ports support display and power delivery, making this laptop ideal for both home desk setups and on-the-go charging.

Features

The laptop features built-in AI apps like StoryCube for organising content, MuseTree for refining rough sketches into AI art, CapCut for quick video editing, and MyASUS for adjusting device settings and power profiles.

MuseTree transforms rough sketches into polished AI art, effectively turning my initial ideas into refined, workable designs. The laptop also features Windows CoPilot+PC, which starts up quickly and runs queries in under 3-5 seconds.

The ProArt Creator Hub app refines the user experience with settings specific to the ProArt series, such as changing colour gamut settings and functions tailored to creative apps like Adobe Creative Cloud.

Battery

The Asus ProArt PX13 features a 73 Wh battery, providing about 6-7 hours of light use, such as writing reviews, browsing the internet, and watching YouTube videos or Netflix episodes. For gaming, it delivers around 1.25 hours unplugged. When performing creative tasks like colour grading and editing long podcasts using the stylus, it lasts close to 4 hours unplugged.

Charging is handled by the bundled 200-watt DC charger with a proprietary power port and adapter and also can be done via the USB-C ports. It takes about 2 hours to charge the battery fully from zero. There’s also an instant charging option that I could use once a day, which charges the device fully within an hour.

Verdict

At ₹1.8 lakhs, the Asus ProArt PX13 offers excellent price-to-performance with a powerful chip, great display, decent sound, and a great typing experience on the keyboard. However, with average battery life and only a 60Hz display, it faces stiff competition from the Apple M3 Pro 14-inch and its own Asus Zephyrus G14, which deliver superior specs, performance, and acoustics.

If you are a content creator or someone who needs to process and edit content and watch multimedia on the go, the Asus ProArt PX13 might be the right choice for you, despite a few minor drawbacks.

Price: ₹1,79,990

Pros: Powerful specs, great display, decent sound, solid typing experience

Cons: Average battery, 60 Hz display

