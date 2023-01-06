Acer has announced the new Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 gaming laptops and the new Swift Go 14 laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors

Acer Nitro 16

The 16-inch Nitro 16 gaming notebook features an upgraded WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. With up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, it also supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus that lets players seamlessly switch between integrated graphics and discrete graphics. Users can appreciate a colour-rich and immersive viewing experience with 100% sRGB colour gamut support and a whopping 84% screen-to-body ratio, while also integrating a large 125.0 mm x 76.7 mm touchpad and a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Acer Nitro 17

The Nitro 17 houses the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs within its slim but solid construction. The 17.3-inch display comes in either an FHD display with 144 Hz or 165 Hz refresh rates or a quad high-definition display (QHD) with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Its large gaming space is topped off with a massive touchpad and an RGB 4-zone backlit keyboard.

The two Acer Nitro devices come with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600 MHz memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage so gamers and content creators can do more at once. The laptops utilize dual fans, four fan outlets strategically placed at their sides and rear, and upper air intake, and further supported by liquid metal thermal grease to improve cooling. These are also integrated with NitroSense software and a NitroSense key, so users can monitor their systems’ temperatures and easily manage the devices’ performance settings.

Players can fully immerse themselves in-game and while streaming with the laptops’ HD camera, two microphones, and two speakers with DTS:X Ultra for clear-cut audio. The AMD-powered gaming notebooks also provide a full range of connectivity options with an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, USB 2.0, USB 4, a Type C USB3.2 Gen 2 display port supporting Power Delivery, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, with one that allows for offline charging. Each model comes with LAN E2600G and is Wi-Fi 6E-enabled, providing greater bandwidth and faster connectivity for wired and cordless connections. Both laptops also include one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, providing access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

Acer Swift Go 14

The new Acer Swift Go 14 sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 2880x1800 resolution. It has a sleek 14.9 mm aluminum chassis with its 90% screen-to-body ratio and weighs less than 1.3 kg. It combiness the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and a stunning 16:10 ratio OLED display with a 90 Hz frame rate. Along with a backlit keyboard, it also offers a smooth OceanGlass touchpad, providing glass-like tactile experience. The laptop promises upto 9.5 hours of battery. Despite its ultra-thin design, the Swift Go 14 can offer a full-fledged selection of ports, including USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader. It also supports up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 16 GB LPDDR5 memory for all storage needs.