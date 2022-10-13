Acer India has launched the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs edition has a 15.6-inch display with IPS technology, UHD 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, and LED-backlit TFT LCD. The laptop is equipped with Intel’s Killer DoubleShot Pro, which allows your ethernet and Wi-Fi to work together for faster speed. It also has USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports.

On the launch of the laptop, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “This laptop with incredibly high-end technological capabilities is created specifically for die-hard gamers and tech experts. With its newest SpatialLabs Edition laptop, we are attempting to revive stereoscopic 3D gaming.”

The gaming laptop lets users explore existing game worlds in real-time 3D without the need for 3D glasses. Gamers can use the ‘Go’ app to transform their favourite 2D content into simulated 3D – a photo, video, or even a video call with friends.

The 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan technology and automated CoolBoost work to keep the system cool.

Pricing and availability

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is available from ₹3,19,999 on store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma & Vijay Sales

