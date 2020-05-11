iPhone SE in India for ₹38,900

Ingram Micro will be distributing the much awaited iPhone SE in India at a price tag of ₹38,900. The new and affordable Apple phone will be available on Indiaistore.com and more than 4,200 retail locations across the country, with a cashback of ₹3,600 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The offer is applicable on EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Even though Apple has not officially said when it would start selling the affordable iPhone in India, the announcement coincides with the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Realme’s Narzo series. The iPhone sports an A13 Bionic chip and a third‑generation neural engine, along with Retina HD display, 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD multi‑touch display with IPS technology and more.