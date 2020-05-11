Technophile

iPhone SE in India for ₹38,900

| Updated on May 11, 2020 Published on May 11, 2020

Offers ₹3,600 cashback on HDFC Bank cards

Ingram Micro will be distributing the much awaited iPhone SE in India at a price tag of ₹38,900. The new and affordable Apple phone will be available on Indiaistore.com and more than 4,200 retail locations across the country, with a cashback of ₹3,600 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The offer is applicable on EMI and non-EMI transactions.

Even though Apple has not officially said when it would start selling the affordable iPhone in India, the announcement coincides with the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Realme’s Narzo series. The iPhone sports an A13 Bionic chip and a third‑generation neural engine, along with Retina HD display, 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD multi‑touch display with IPS technology and more.

Published on May 11, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Making contact-tracing rewarding