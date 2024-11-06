Right after Technophile went to print last Thursday, Apple announced its latest line-up of the MacBook Pro. The new device is powered by the M4 family of chips — M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max. The laptop is also built for Apple Intelligence, the company’s proprietary AI feature set. Additionally, the new chipset pushes the battery life on the Pro line-up to up to 24 hours.

All models include a Liquid Retina XDR display that gets even better with an all-new nano-texture display option and up to 1,000 nits of brightness for SDR content. A new 12 MP Center Stage camera keeps users centered automatically in the frame as they move around. The new camera also supports Desk View, which adds a whole new dimension to video calls. With studio-quality mics and a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio, acoustics have also been improved on the MacBook Pro line-up.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 supports two high-resolution external displays in addition to the built-in display. The device includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports and is available in space black and silver finishes. Starting at 16 GB RAM, it’s priced at ₹1,69,900.

The 14- and 16-inch models with M4 Pro and M4 Max offer Thunderbolt 5 for faster transfer speeds. These devices are ideal for researchers, developers, engineers, and creative pros who need super-fast performance for demanding workflows. The Pro with M4 Max specifically benefits professionals such as data scientists, 3D artists, and composers who constantly push workflows to the limit.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 starts at ₹1,69,900 and ₹1,59,900 for education; the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro starts at ₹1,99,900 and ₹1,84,900 for education; and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹2,49,900 and ₹2,29,900 for education. The Pros are available to pre-order, with availability beginning November 8.

Apple also announced that the MacBook Air now has a 16 GB RAM version, and also supports Apple Intelligence. The new variant is priced at ₹99,900 onwards.