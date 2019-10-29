Apple’s AirPods have just gone Pro

Apple just announced the AirPods Pro, a high-end version of their true wireless earphones. They bring active noise cancellation and better sound quality to the newly designed AirPods.

"AirPods are the best-selling headphones in the world. The one-tap set up experience, incredible sound and iconic design have made them a beloved Apple product, and with AirPods Pro, we’re taking the magic even further,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family.”

AirPods Pro join the existing AirPods line rather than replacing any of the models, so users will have the choice of buying the regular AirPods with no active noise cancellation or the new AirPods Pro with their new features.

New design

Although not the first true wireless earphones in the world, Apple’s AirPods certainly revolutionised the wireless audio space with its own version of earphones. Unlike other Apple products, the AirPods can work with other non-Apple products such as Android phones, helping to make them popular beyond just iPhone users. The new AirPods Pro are more lightweight with each earbud coming with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that are meant to conform to the contours of each individual ear for a better fit and seal. a superior seal. To further improve comfort, AirPods Pro use an innovative vent system to equalise pressure, minimising the discomfort common in other in-ear designs. AirPods Pro are sweat- and water-resistant.

The new AirPods Pro retain the signature stem of the earlier versions.

Active Noise Cancellation

Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to dynamically adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit. This removes background noise to provide a customised noise-cancelling experience that allows a user to focus on what they’re listening to.

The first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyse environmental noise. AirPods Pro then create an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener’s ear. A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear, and AirPods Pro cancel remaining noise detected by the microphone. Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.

Apple describes the sound quality on the new AirPods Pro as being superior with Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear resulting in a richer, more immersive listening experience. A custom high dynamic range amplifier produces pure clear sound while also extending battery life, and powers a custom high-excursion, low-distortion speaker driver designed to optimise audio quality and remove background noise. The driver provides consistent, rich bass down to 20Hz and detailed mid- and high-frequency audio.

Transparency mode

Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them, whether that’s to hear traffic while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute. Using the pressure-equalising vent system and software that leaves the right amount of noise cancellation active. Transparency mode ensures that a user’s own voice sounds natural while audio continues to play.

Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes is simple and can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new force sensor on the stem. The force sensor is used to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls. Users can also press on the volume slider in Control Centre on iPhone and iPad to control settings, or on Apple Watch by tapping on the AirPlay icon while music is playing.

The size and performance of AirPods Pro are made possible by a system-in-package (SiP) design with the Apple-designed H1 chip at its core. The H1 features 10 audio cores and powers everything from sound to Siri. The extremely low audio processing latency of H1 enables real-time noise cancellation, delivers high-quality sound using adaptive technology and responds to hands-free “Hey Siri” requests.

AirPods Pro feature the same battery life as AirPods with up to five hours of listening time. In Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro deliver up to four and a half hours of listening time and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge. Through additional charges from the Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro deliver over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time. Charging involves placing the AirPods case on a Qi-certified charging mat or using the Lightning® port while on the go.

Setting up the AirPods just involves opening the case and tapping to connect to all the user’s Apple products. There’s an Ear Tip Fit Test that helps ensure users get the fit most suited to them for a good audio experience by testing the quality of the seal and identifying the best ear tip size for them. After placing AirPods Pro in each ear, algorithms work together with the microphones in each AirPod to measure the sound level in the ear and compare it to what is coming from the speaker driver. In just seconds, the algorithm detects whether the ear tip is the right size and has a good fit, or should be adjusted to create a better seal. This is a feature unique to the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro will be available for Rs 24,900 and are available through Apple Authorised Resellers. AirPods Pro will start shipping on Wednesday, October 30 and will be available through Apple Premium Resellers soon.

The standard AirPods with Charging Case are available for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are available for Rs 18,900. Customers can order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.