Apple’s Unity Lights go on 

To mark Black History Month, Apple released a new watch band, the Unity solo loop, and a watch face, Unity Lights. Part of the enjoyment of using an Apple Watch in fact is the huge number of bands available and the ease with which a watch band can be swapped. All that has to be done is to press a release button on the side of the watch body and the band can be slipped in or out.

Although Apple original watch bands tend to be expensive, but users typically do collect a few. The Unity band and watch face make a statement of the need for an equitable world. Apple launched a special edition Apple Watch Black Unity Braided Solo Loop and matching Unity Lights watch face inspired by Afrofuturism, a philosophy that explores the Black experience through a narrative of science, technology, and self-empowerment.

2D ray tracing

The Unity Lights face has been designed using 2D ray tracing, which Apple says is a technology never before implemented for a watch face. Each pixel on the screen simulates the light and shadow falling across it and the movement of the clock hands simultaneously reveal and hide the light, changing dynamically throughout the day. Unity face can be customised to be a full screen or circular dial, and includes a black and white option, tick marks, up to four complications, and a monogram.

If you own an Apple Watch, all you need to do is head to the companion app and add the watch face to your collection.