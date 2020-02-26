Astrum MG200 gaming mouse

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Expanding its gaming accessories department, tech products maker Astrum has come up with a low-cost gaming mouse, the MG200. If you go by the look and feel, this is an ideal gaming mouse.
It feels smooth in your grip and the lights are nuanced and not introducing. The ergonomically designed mouse sports multicolor LED light and is said to be designed for long-hour use. The curvy mouse is comfortable to hold, but the exterior is made of not-so-strong plastic and if you are a pro-gamer and is used to long housers to clicks (especially when you play those blink-and-shoot combat games), you may end up causing some damage to the shell.
The mouse claims to have four variables of High Precision DPI (1000, 1200, 1600 and 3200 DPI) resolution optical tracking technology that improves the sensitivity of the device and offer better precise tracking on a wide range of surfaces. It has a few useful buttons on the sides you can customise for convenience after installing driver software. This is a cool faculty as the mouse can be tuned in different ways for different games. This is a plug-and-play affair for all operating systems.
The mouse is compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10. Mind you, this is a wired mouse and the tail is pretty thick and strong.
Price: ₹799
