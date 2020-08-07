ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks

ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in India.

The 17.9 mm thin laptop weighs 1.6 kilograms and comes with a 14-inch Full HD display.

The Zephyrus G14 is the first ROG laptop to feature an Ergo-Lift hinge for the keyboard. It comes with a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard that has N-key support. The keyboard has a 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hotkeys, and a power key with a fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor. The device is equipped with up to an RTX 2060 MaxQ GPU from NVIDIA.

It is powered by the GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q augmented by ROG’s boost up to 1298 MHz at 65W. It has Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It comes with a 4-cell 76WHr battery, Type-C charging by 65W adapter, and 180W AC adapter.

The device will be available in Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey colours on Amazon and at leading retail stores.

The Zephyrus G14 without AniMe Matrix will cost ₹80,990, while the device with AniMe Matrix is priced at ₹98,990.

ASUS India also added ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, VivoBook Flip 14 and Zephyrus G15 to its AMD portfolio.

Zephyrus G15

The Zephyrus G15 is equipped with GTX1660Ti Max-Q & RTX2060 Max-Q, backed by up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. It comes with a 15.6 Full HD display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It has a 76W battery.

The device is available on Flipkart and leading retail stores for ₹104,990.

Zenbooks and Vivobooks

The ZenBook 14 is a 14-inch AMD laptop with an all-metal 14.3 mm-thin chassis. It is powered by the Ryzen 7 4700U CPU. It has up to 16GB DDR4 RAM with 512G PCIe x2 SSD. The device has 22 hours of battery life.

The Vivobook Ultra K15 (KM513), Vivobook Ultra 14 (M413), Vivobook Ultra 15 (M513) and the Vivobook Flip 14 (TM420) are powered with up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor. The devices have 8GB of DDR4 RAM, coupled with up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD. The Vivobook Flip 14 comes in bespoke black colour and the Vivobook Ultra 14 and Vivobook Ultra 15 come in the blue, black and white colours.

The Vivobook Ultra K15 the M513 comes with a Hybrid storage option of 1TB HDD + 256G PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD. The devices come with an LED Backlit Full HD screen. The Vivobook Ultra K15 will come in the gold, black and silver colour variants.

The VivoBook S S14 M433 weighs 1.4 kilograms. It comes with a three-sided Nano-Edge 14 inch LED-backlit FHD display. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen7 4700U processor and comes with AMD Radeon graphics. The laptop is equipped with 8 GB DDR4 memory, storage option of 512 GB PCIe 3.0 M.2 X2 SSD. It has a 50 Wh lithium-polymer battery. It is available in green, red, white and black colour variants.

The ZenBook 14 and Vivobook S S14 are available on Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores and are priced at ₹69,990 and ₹59,990, respectively.

The Vivobook Ultra K15 is priced at ₹54,990 is available only at retail stores. The Vivobook Ultra 14 or the M413 is available on Flipkart while the M513 is available on Amazon for ₹47,990.

The Vivobook Flip 14 is available at retail stores and on online portals Amazon and Flipkart for ₹49,990