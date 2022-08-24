ASUS launches six new Creator Series laptops in India

ASUS has launched six new Creator Series laptops in India — Zenbook Pro 14 Duo, Zenbook Pro 16X, Studiobook Pro 16, StudioBook 16, Vivobook Pro 15 and Vivobook Pro 16X. The company said in its statement that the pricing of the new Zenbook lineup starts from ₹1,44,990, the Studiobook lineup from ₹1,99,990, and the Vivobook Pro lineup from ₹67,990. The devices are available for sale both online and offline.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402), a dual-screen creator laptop features a next-generation ScreenPa Plus secondary touchscreen, combined with the Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS) auto-tilting (by 12 degrees) design. The device is equipped with the 12th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 processor capacity with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM (clocking 4800MHz) and 512GB/ 1 TB PCIe Gen 4.0x4 Performance SSD storage.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo

The device packs a 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 Dolby vision touchscreen having a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 76WHrs battery comes with 180W fast charging support. The model also features the ProArt Creator Hub software, a tool to optimise system settings and quickly access apps. According to the company, the model costs around ₹1,44,990.

Also read: ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: The multitasking maestro

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) will have two processor variants — 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H (with 32GB RAM) and i7-12700H (16GB RAM). The device features an AAS Ultra mechanism that tilts up the keyboard by 7° when the laptop is opened.

Zenbook Pro

The model features a 16-inch 4K 60 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen. It has an updated ASUS Dial, which works seamlessly with Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom Classic, After Effects and Illustrator. Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is packed with I/O ports. The model costs around ₹2,49,990.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED

The ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED is powered by a 12th Generation Intel i9-12900 processor (W7600). The model receives graphics-processing power from NVIDIA RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. The device is priced at around ₹3,29,990.

ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED

The ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7600) comes in two variants: the 12th Generation of Intel Core i9-12900H and i7-12700H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti with 8GB memory and 3060 with 6GB GPUs, respectively. The model costs around ₹1,99,990.

According to the company, the Studiobook laptops come with a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display. For connectivity, the laptop features two slots for a PCIe 4.0x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs supporting up to 2+2 TB storage capacity. The device also has two SO-DIMM slots with support for up to 64 GB 4800 MT/s DDR5 RAM. Additionally, on the connectivity front, there are two Thunderbolt 4 Ports, two slots of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED features 16-inch 4K OLED display and is powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor supported by up to 32GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It comes with up to 1TB SSD further expandable with another M.2 SSD space. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability. The device costs around ₹1,59,990.

Vivobook Pro 16X

Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500/M6500)

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) devices are powered by the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor supported by up to 16GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It has a 15.6-inch 16:9 FHD OLED display and comes with fast 1TB SSD storage. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman/Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability.

The Vivobook Pro laptops have Thunderbolt 4 Ports, full-sized USB Type-A ports, plus HDMI 2.1 and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500) will feature NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics cards. The two models — K6500 and M6500 — are priced at around ₹89,990 and ₹67,990, respectively.