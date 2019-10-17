Asus unveils ZenBook Pro Duo and Zenbook Duo

ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and ZenBook Duo (UX481) — two of the most-awaited laptops from Taiwanese gadget maker Asus — are finally here. Billed the ‘laptop of tomorrow’, the ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Duo will retail in India real soon. Both laptops have new designs, and the chief attraction is a secondary touchscreen atop the keyboard.

“With the launch of dual-screen laptops, we are paving the way for the industry’s future,” says Arnold Su, Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business, ASUS India. Su says the laptops target creative individuals such as content creators, editors, in addition to passionate gamers and corporate clan and it will help them “de-clutter from myriad screens and unlock efficiencies through a singular, integrated offering”. Asus has also launched the new ScreenPad 2.0 secondary screen on ZenBook 13/14/15(UX334/ UX434/ UX534).

With ZenBook completing 30 years, Asus is also launching Zenbook Edition 30 Special (UX334). The new launches by the brand include the VivoBook S Series, S14 (S431) and S15 (S532). The ZenBook Pro Duo features a full-width 4K Asus ScreenPadPlus that works with the main 4K UHD OLED display, while Zenbook Duo features a full-length 1920p Asus ScreenPad Plus that works with the main 1080p FHD LCD display.

The ZenBook Pro Duo offers 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display. It has a four-sided frameless design featuring ultra-slim bezels. The OLED touchscreen delivers ultra-vivid colors and deep blacks, with a cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 color gamut and 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

The ZenBook Duo has a 1080p FHD NanoEdge display, with a four-sided frameless design featuring 90 per cent screen to body ratio, according to Asus. The main LCD display comes colour calibrated form the factory and offers 100 per cent sRGB with Pantone Validation (displays that are colour calibrated according to the Pantone Matching System).

The ZenBook Pro Duo is powered by up to a 9th Generation Intel Core i9 eight-core processor, the latest gaming-grade Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and good storage, which can make it a good companion for those who want to do multi-layer photo or video editing, 3D graphics rendering or game live-streaming. The ZenBook Duo has the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i7 10510U, the latest Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and fast storage.

The Asus VivoBook S14, the latest 14-inch variant, and S15, the 15-inch model in the VivoBook S series, target younger audience. The latest VivoBook offering has an IR camera and Harman Kardon-certified audio.

The Special ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334) has future-classic looks, with a lid encased in luxurious Pearl White genuine leather for a style statement. The Rose Gold anodized diamond-cut edges and trim bar, accompanied by the exclusive gold-plated 30th anniversary logo on the lid, are the other additions.