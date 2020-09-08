BenQ’s launches a Full-HD Home Entertainment projectorin India

Global technology provider BenQ has launched a new Full-HD home entertainment projector, the BenQ TH585, in India. BenQ says the projector is aimed at helping users with ‘entertainment at home.’ “Because of the lockdown and people working from home, spending more time at home, the projector category for home is doing very well. It’s one of the few categories where the business is much more than the pre COVID period,” says Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

The projector supports 1080p Full HD image quality with 3500 ANSI lumens for brightness. The display supports 95 per cent Rec.709 colour coverage. The short-throw projection tech of the device can produce 100 inch images from a 3-meter distance. For audio, the divide comes with built-in 10-watt speaker. The projector can provide up to 15,000 hours lamp life with Lamp Save Mode, the brand said. It also supports multi-source connectivity for streaming devices, gaming console, Blue-ray player and Handheld device.

Interestingly, and arguably a first in India, the projector comes with a free Amazon Firestick which users can use to stream directly from the device. “You can connect the stick on the back of the projector, and then you have all your apps available. You can mirror all the content from your phone, your, tablet straightaway into the projector, connected to your Wi-fi,” said Singh. The projector supports bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

BenQ says the TH585 is also good for gaming and learning from home. The MRP of the TH585 is ₹89,990. It is available on Amazon for ₹64,990 with a free Amazon Fire Stick and No Cost EMI up to 12 Months, the company said. It will soon be available at Large Retail Formats, Gadget Stores and Traditional stores.