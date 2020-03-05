Cloudwalker Burst TV Soundbar: Powerful and pleasing

Mumbai-based Cloudwalker is one of the leading players in India’s budget electronics market with a varied product portfolio featuring TVs, smart screens and audio products. The Burst TV Soundbar, latest from its stable, tries to stick to the 2013-founded company’s short but impressive legacy.

The Burst soundbar is a compact one, with the sub-woofer is just as big and compact as a small fruit basket, and it is neatly designed, has a pleasing form factor. The sound bar is, yes, a long bar with a strong (but a bit slippery) body. The combo offers a 2.1 channel sound, with a 100 W output. The external sub-woofer offers 60W sound.

The sound is clear and dynamic. While playing video sounds, especially HD and 4K content, it delivers a pleasing experience. But its ability to negotiate low-quality sound is limited. The bass is measured and the treble is in control. The device offers good volume and caps the highs at levels that are acceptable to avoid a jarring experience. Overall, the experience is laudable given the price. The Burst bar can easily replace your traditional TV’s audio system and give you a far better experience. The sound bar has to be manually connected to the sub-woofer. This looks a bit old-worldish though. You have to take the wires from the bar and pin them manually to the sub-woofer and if you are not a pro, the exercise might take some time. The Burst bar uses Bluetooth 5.0 technology to pair with sound sources and linking it up to the source is a smooth affair. But the bluetooth’s range is not very impressive. Even though Cloudwalker claims a range of up to 10 meters, in our experience all we could get was around 4-5 metres.

The control buttons are placed in the middle of the bar and finding them is little confusing as the buttons are not protruding enough for our humble eyes to spot them in single glance. The device has a nice lighting apparatus for your entertainment, offering some 11 light modes with various colours. For night-party fans, this is a cool add-on.

The Burst TV sound bar features five preset equalizers — Jazz, Pop, Classic, Flat, Rock for the sound effects. The device can be controlled using a remote supplied with the product, but this small remote can easily be misplaced and it’s so fragile and flat that you can easily damage it.