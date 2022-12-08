The active noise cancelling headphones are built-in with air purification functionality

Dyson has announced that the new Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification will soon be coming to Asia.

Announced globally earlier this year, the headphones deliver up to 50 hours of low distortion, and advanced noise cancellation. The company claims that the headset also captures 99 per cent of particle pollution carbon filters target prevalent acidic gases most associated with city pollution.

Powered by advanced lithium-ion batteries and USB-C charging, the headphones are said to offer 50 hours of audio-only run-time, or 4 hours of combined purification and audio run-time, charging to 100 per cent in 3 hours.

The Dyson Zone incorporates an additional microphone for telephony, allowing phone calls, voice recording, and voice control. The telephony microphone combines with the feed-forward ANC microphone to provide dual microphone beamforming. Beamforming creates greater clarity of voice transmission by combining the signals from each microphone to allow the system to reject noise from behind and to the sides of the wearer. An on-board sensor monitors the air for NO 2 levels, tracking these live via the MyDyson app, alongside real-time environmental noise levels.

The MyDyson app can also be used to control the Dyson Zone, adjust airflow speed and noise-cancellation mode as well as adapt the audio equalization to preference, choosing from three modes: Dyson EQ, Bass Boost and Neutral. In the MyDyson app, you can opt-in to the loudness limit in line with aural health guidance.

The Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones will be launching in Jan 2023 in select markets. Prices will be confirmed closer to the launch.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked for brevity.)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit