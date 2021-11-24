FaceTime calls just got more interesting

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
With the upgrade on iPhones and iPads to iOS 15.1, Apple has enabled its SharePlay feature to let users share certain experiences when on a FaceTime call. This would have been nice to have at the start of the Covid pandemic but it is a nice capability to have at any time.
Using SharePlay, users can chat with each other and have a viewing party at the same time, or listen to an album together, or get into a fitness challenge with each other wherever they are if Apple Fitness is available to them. SharePlay will make the activity stay in sync on FaceTime assuming everyone’s internet connection is in a fair state of health.
The shareable activities on SharePlay don’t automatically extend to everything. It depends on the app in question, whether a piece of content is licensed only for a certain region, and whether compatibility has been put in place by Apple and the third party. It is, however, available with Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Fitness. Third party apps that include Twitch, TikTok (not in India), Explain Everything and Night Sky have become compatible and the list is growing.
Indian apps are also beginning to join in, including Food Book Recipes — an AI-powered recipe app that helps food lovers to cook a variety of dishes, now together. Users can also write a song together with Rhymelo on which one can find rhymes for friends and family. Use the FaceTime SharePlay icon to do this activity together as a team. Another app is Chaarana, via which you can share a workout or walk with others.
In addition to enjoying apps together, users can share their screens to browse the web, look at photos, or help each other out while on a FaceTime call.
