Fitbit has announced the availability of the next generation of wearables that combine Fitbit’s health and wellness tools with the smartwatches of Google—Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2.

Inspire 3 is a tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It’s an entry-level device with a rich colour display that can track important health and fitness metrics. Inspire 3 is available for ₹8,999.

Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals–all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design. Versa 4 is available for ₹20,499..

Sense 2 is the most advanced health-focused smartwatch in this line-up with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health, skin temperature and more. It also includes new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management. Sense 2 is available for ₹24,999.

All these new devices come with a six-month premium membership for new and returning customers.

