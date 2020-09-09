Here’s a list of phones first in line to get Android 11

Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a number of interesting features for messaging, media controls and privacy, among others. The tech giant will be bringing the latest update for Android 11 to a select number of devices apart from its Pixel phones.

“Android 11 will begin rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones, with more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months,” Google said in a blog post announcing the launch of Android 11.

Google Pixel

Google will provide a stable version of Android 11 on Pixel 2 and above devices. It is currently available for Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 4a, XDA Developers reported.

Google has also introduced certain Pixel-first features on Android 11. “ If you’re using a Pixel 2 or above, you’ll get additional features to organise and manage your phone, such as app suggestions on the home screen based on your daily routines, and new overview actions that allow you to take a screenshot of an app and select text and images, and more,” Google said.

Realme

Realme will be one of the first brands to bring Android 11 to its phones. Android 11 preview is now available for Realme X50 Pro users. Applications for the Android 11 preview for Realme X50 pro are now open for users.

OnePlus

OnePlus will be bringing the Android 11 to the OnePlus 8 series first. It has announced a full open beta of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The full beta launched today is for users in North America, Europe, and India.

Oppo

Oppo had recently launched a beta testing program for its Android 11-ColorOS version, recruiting users of its Reno3 (4G), Reno3 Pro (4G), Find X2 and Find X2 Pro devices. These devices will be the first to receive the beta release based on Android 11. “We are glad to announce that ColorOS beta version based on Android 11 is available now. Please download the version in “Software Update” > “Download Now, Oppo wrote in a post on its community forum.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 devices will be the first to receive an Android 11 based UI update. “Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be the first batch Xiaomi devices to receive the update of Android 11,” Xiaomi tweeted soon after the launch of Android 11. Xiaomi too had launched a beta testing program for its MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The “beta stable” releases of the update are available for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. It has not launched stable version of the UI yet.