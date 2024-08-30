Recently, Apple introduced introduced the Apple Watch for kids in India.

The Apple Watch can be used by children who do not yet have access to or permission to use an iPhone. The device can be set up through a parent’s iPhone.

The functionalities on the smartwatch will be limited, compared to the regular version. Kids can attend phone calls and use Messages to stay connected with pre-approved contacts. They can also set Activity goals for their health and create custom Memojis.

Other features that remain active are Maps, Siri and Alarms as well as Emergency SOS. Kids can also reference their Medical ID, which documents critical information such as medical conditions, allergies and medications.

Using their own Apple ID, they can follow their schedule and family events using Calendar, learn to manage tasks with Reminders, and view photo albums synced from a guardian’s iPhone.

Parents or the main guardian can get customisable location notifications for a one-time event or at a particular time every day.

While kids can download third-party apps directly on the device, through the App Store, parents can manage what is available for download for their kids.

Schooltime

Apple Watch For Your Kids includes a mode called Schooltime, which ensures they stay focused in the classroom or at home. When Schooltime is active, a distinctive yellow circle is displayed on the watch face for teachers and parents to easily recognise, signifying that access to apps is restricted and Do Not Disturb is turned on. For convenience, parents can also set the schedule on their iPhone so that Apple Watch automatically goes into Schooltime during certain hours or turn it on from the Control Center on the child’s watch. To support responsible usage of the device, the Downtime feature of Screen Time extends to the Apple Watch, with the child receiving a reminder five minutes before it begins.

Apple Watch for kids is available in India on cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE, paired with iPhone 8 or later running the latest watchOS and iOS. A wireless service plan for Apple Watch is required for cellular service, currently available through Jio in India.