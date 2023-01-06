Laptops & Hybrids

HP has announced the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 to support hybrid work. All three laptops support dual video streams and camera switching so users can easily be on-screen and project an object or a whiteboard at the same time, side-by-side. The new Auto Camera Select feature uses intelligent face tracking to recognize which camera a user is facing to keep audiences engaged without breaking eye contact. HP Keystone Correction makes sharing a whiteboard or a physical document easy by automatically cropping and flattening images from the camera feed with a single click. HP Be Right Back20 lets users change their video feed to a still picture without disrupting meetings when they need a break. Intelligent Hibernate learns PC usage patterns, so the device will go into hibernation mode automatically to minimize battery usage at the end of the workday. Over time, the PC can eventually predict when a user typically uses the device the following day and convert to modern standby mode for an instant-on experience. Smart Sense optimizes PC thermal performance using AI to learn and adapt to PC usage patterns. The result is a quieter and cooler laptop that is more comfortable to work with, while still delivering the power needed to get work done.

HP Dragonfly G4

HP E-Series G5 monitors

With display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 27 inches diagonally, the HP E-Series G5 Monitors blend seamlessly into the home or office with sleek and elegant designs. The series offers a variety of choices to help hybrid workers stay focused and connected with 4K resolution on select models, curved and ultrawide screens, 99% sRGB, and matching accessories. Users can work comfortably with HP Eye Ease to reduce blue light exposure, and an Ambient Light Sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness. All monitors in this series feature 90% recycled and renewable materials, like coffee grounds and recycled aluminum.

HP 710 Silent Mouse

The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse allows users to work where they need to with a compact design, silent clicks, and up to 90 days of battery life. With six programmable buttons for custom shortcuts, users can maximize their workflow and work seamlessly with multi-OS compatibility across three saved devices. The device is made from 60% post-consumer recycled plastics. Engineered for the Intel Evo laptops accessories program, the mouse provides seamless connectivity and reliability when paired with Intel Evo laptops.

HP 710 Silent Mouse