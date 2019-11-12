HP’s lightest laptop Elite Dragonfly comes to India

Will leasing aircraft pay off for Indian aviation?
HP has just unveiled its super-light, built-for-business convertible laptop, the Elite Dragonfly, in India. The sub-one-kilogram personal computer targets premium, business users. According to HP, the PC is designed to push “work and life boundaries for mobile business professionals” and blends HP’s security solutions with multi-tasking capabilities.
Starting at a price tag ₹1,49,990 and weighing around 990 grams, the Elite Dragonfly sports an 8th Gen Intel Core vPro processor and has CNC-machined Magnesium for durability. It boasts a noise-less backlit keyboard and glass touchpad. The hybrid laptop features a high screen-to-body ratio of almost 86 per cent. HP says the Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first notebook with ocean bound plastics.
Aiming to enable long, continuous hours of use on the go, the 13-inch convertible offers a battery life of up to 24.5-hours. it has the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, optional gigabit-class 4G LTE with a 4x4 LTE antenna. HP says the Elite Dragonfly will be the world’s first business convertible with a pre-installed personal wellbeing software called HP WorkWell. The Wi-Fi 6 offers up to three times faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5 for higher performance in high-density environments, claims HP. The laptop has HP’s anti-malware program Sure Sense and the HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimagin for backup and better performance.
“The HP Elite Dragonfly will empower professionals to be free to work in their own way,” says Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. “Indian workers are extremely mobile and need computing devices that are light, durable, always connected and secure,” says Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.
HP has also launched the E344c Curved Monitor in India, at a price tag of ₹67,000. The monitor offers an immersive, ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved display. It has Wide Quad High Definition (WQHD, or QHD with a wider aspect ratio) resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio.
