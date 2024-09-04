Instagram has recently launched a new educational resource for aspiring creators called Creator Lab.

The Creator Lab will contain content from creators, who share their experiences and insights, including what they wish they had known when they started and what they have learned through trial and error. The content is available in English and Hindi, depending on the comfort of the creators who are part of the videos. Going forward, more content will be added to the Lab, and the content will also be captioned in six Indian languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Hindi.

Paras Sharma, Director, Global Partnerships, Meta, India, said, “We take feedback from young people seriously, and it shapes many of our decisions — from the features we launch to our newly launched Creator Lab, which aims to empower creators to express themselves freely and succeed in their own unique way.”

Instagram’s parent company, Meta, shared trends from this year that set the stage for some newly launched product features. One notable trend is how GenZ is posting photo dumps that are less ‘me-centred’. New features following this realisation include new creative text tools for posts, stories and reels. The social media platform has also increased the carousel size to 20 pieces of content instead of 10.

Users can now add music and content notes to their profiles. Multitrack audio on reels now gives the audience the option to add up to 20 tracks to a single reel.