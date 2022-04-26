Intex Fitrist Vogue: Packing a punch for the price

Intex is a brand that one associates with affordable phones. But with India’s smartwatch market seeing a 274 per cent growth over last year, Intex is doing the smart thing by coming in with a smartwatch.

The Fitrist Vogue is a squarish smartwatch that looks good on the wrist. It fits snuggly and is available in gold and silver. The watch has swappable straps which, of course, is part of the fun of wearing a smartwatch. However, it is at times troublesome to release the strap as one has to pull back on a retractable spring-bar.

Immediately noticeable is the heart rate sensor on the back, along with the charging points for the magnetic charger. The metallic sides of the watch feature a single button which becomes the back button when accessing various watch features. Beside that is a speaker and microphone grill. The watch features a 1.7-inch LCD touch screen which is responsive. The watch is IP67 rated and would easily take a few splashes here and there on a rainy day run.

The Fitrist Vogue is up and running within a minute of taking it out of the box. Basic functions like step count, sleep tracking and heart rate can be accessed without a phone or companion app, so it would be an ideal gift for elderly people who don’t want to go through the hassle of having to set it up with a phone.

But the watch does have a companion app — FitRist Active — available on Google Play Store and the App Store. It gives a more detailed breakup of activities like steps, distance, calories and heart rate, and monitors sleep. The app also gives access to more watch faces, being able to control notifications, and checking the battery status as well as firmware update.

The Fitrist Vogue has 14 workout modes and includes health monitoring parameters like blood pressure, SPO2 and heart rate. There is a whole host of apps built in, including a phone dialer to be used along with your phone to make calls, apps to control music and the camera on your phone besides the regular workout types, stopwatch, hydration alerts, and more. The Intex Fitrist vogues has a good battery life for a smartwatch. It lasts around 1.5 to 2.5 days when connected to the phone and over 3-5 days when on and off with a smartphone.

The watch is comfortable to use for days at a stretch, more like a smartwatch than a connected watch. But as with all smartwatches, the health data is to be taken with a pinch of salt and not on par with medical devices

For ₹4,499, the Fitrist Vogue is a good buy for those looking to get into fitness and basic smartwatches.