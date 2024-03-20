I can’t remember the last time I experienced a phone that was designed in collaboration with a massively popular game. Designed in collaboration with video game developer HoYoverse, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition went on sale a couple of days ago. Have no doubts. It’s only a special edition of the OnePlus 12R, launched earlier this year. However, the look and feel of the device are so unique that it may as well be a whole new smartphone! As we’ve already reviewed the OnePlus 12R, this review will mostly take you through the elements of the special edition that are different from the regular version.

Design

Design elements on the rear panel. The camera module is the same one as the regular version of the OnePlus 12R. | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The first thing that strikes me about the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is the appealing design elements inspired by the mobile game. The rear panel is a thing of beauty — something I don’t say very often as a tech journalist. The electro-violet colour on the rear panel happens to be a shade I love. Electro-etchings of flower and leaf motifs look pleasant on the panel, along with an engraved Keqing icon at the bottom. Keqing is the character the special edition embodies. The brand said they chose Keqing as an icon for strength and courage. The rear panel is matte glass, which feels smooth on the hand.

Display

On a special edition phone dedicated to the game, I was hoping the game would come pre-installed. However, that wasn’t the case. After downloading the game and waiting patiently through the long-ish setup, I was ready to continue my adventures. I tried getting in some gaming sessions before hitting the bed. The display with the brightness turned down also delivered some snappy visuals without any patchiness or artefacts. The phone also didn’t heat up much in my session, which lasted about 30-45 minutes at best.

The company said that the CPU-Vita technology onboard helps the smartphone identify game scenarios in Genshin Impact and automatically adjusts CPU performance to balance high performance and low power consumption. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, along with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It runs on OxygenOS 14 (based on Android 14) out of the box.

User Interface

The specially designed homescreen on the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact smartphone | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

The user interface on the smartphone has been completely redesigned to stay true to the Genshin Impact theme. All the icons, and even the fingerprint unlock animation, have been redesigned to match a game element, and I personally love the effect.

The fingerprint unlock animation captured mid-action

Keqing’s voice has also been used for customised ringtones, alarms, and message notifications.

A sample of the icon pack for the special edition smartphone

There’s a unique 90-degree charging cable with a pleasant violet LED light indicator. It’s been particularly handy in my dark bedroom when I’m fumbling around for the charger to plug in my dying smartphone, seconds before I doze off to sweet slumber. With its large 5,500mAh battery, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition kept me company for more than a day easily!

Gift Box

A special back cover and Lightning Stilleto inspired SIM ejector tool are part of the garage kit

Last but not least, a big chunk of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition’s appeal comes from the seemingly endless merch you get in the custom gift box along with the smartphone. From tonnes of character stickers to an acrylic smartphone stand, a game-inspired smartphone cover, and a lot more. My personal favourite is Keqing’s lightning-stilleto-inspired SIM ejector tool, which looks super classy.

Verdict

If you are someone who isn’t really into Genshin Impact, this limited-edition smartphone might not hold much appeal. If you’re someone who loves the game, and especially the Electro character Keqing, then both the smartphone and the abundance of merch alongside might be worth the splurge, especially if you were anyway looking to upgrade your smartphone.

Price - ₹49,999

Pros - Unique design, excellent battery life, a whole lot of merch along with the smartphone

Cons - Colour might not appeal to everyone,