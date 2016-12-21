LG V20 Review — Larger than ever and stuffed with features

If you’re all set to buy a top-end phone, don’t rule out LG’S V20. True, you could safely rule out the LG G5 and LG’s other flagship, for many reasons, the least of which is that its much lauded modular concept didn’t work, but the V20 is not plagued by the G5’s disappointments.

In fact, where the G5 was criticised for its plasticy build, the V20 is admired for its solid metallic body, reminiscent of many an HTC device.

The V20 has plenty of things that are unique. The first that will immediately catch your eye is its second screen. It’s not really a screen, but a display strip at the top of the 5.7-inch phone on which you can park a bunch of shortcuts to apps and functions. What a quick way to get to a torchlight, for example. Or a memo pad. This strip is lit up but takes up barely any battery power, so think of it as an added convenience.

It’s very responsive and quick to use. All the same, I like some of the V20’s other features more than I do the second screen, which I could take or leave. Another thing you don’t find much elsewhere these days is a removable battery. With so many portable chargers around and fast charging on many devices, I’m not sure removable batteries make sense any more. I don’t see users taking all the trouble to keep a spare charged battery around, keeping it always topped up. But well, you have that option and all you need to do is press a tiny button on the edge to release the back panel.

You also get two SIM slots and a memory card slot which makes one imagine LG is trying to make sure no one has a cause for complaint and nit picking. There’s even a SIM switching bottom lined up with the virtual home and other buttons. In fact, digging into the settings, you'll find many customisations.

The V20 is the first to have come out of the box running Android Nougat. While on the subject of buttons, you may think the V20 has no power button, if you haven't used an LG phone before. It's actually on the back, doubling up as the fingerprint sensor.

Also unusual is the device’s size. It breaks the usual 5.5-inch mould at 5.7 inches with its 2,560x1,440 pixels bright IPS display. There aren’t too many other devices, except for a few Samsung Notes, in that size.

But one of the most unusual things on the V20 is its audio capability, and this could well be a deal breaker for music lovers and anyone who needs to record — journalists like us.

The V20 has a single speaker on the bottom edge and it’s loud and clear. But the device’s audio capabilities come into play when you plug in a high impedance pair of headphones and listen to high quality music with the Quad DAC. Your headphones will come alive with deep rounded bass and clear sound.

If you were to try the HD Audio Recorder loaded on the V20, you’ll get a nice surprise at the sheer quality of the sound. It has three mics and four digital-to-analog converts. With the apps, you can use the settings to control the mic for high quality 24-bit recording. If you tinker with the gain, this will let in more sound. You can even control how much low frequency or high frequency sound you take in. There are preset adjustments for recording concerts. I’ve never come across such recording quality on any phone.

The primary cameras is a 16MP (f1.8) and 8MP (f2.4) set, and this is not the more typical monochrome plus colour combination meant to get deeper images. One camera is standard and the other is a wide angle and they work separately. You can switch from one to the other with a tap and get creative and interesting, if sometimes distorted, images from the wide angle. The photos are great and right up there with the three or four best phone cameras such as the Pixel, but a step behind on most parameters. The sensor for the wide angle lens isn’t that great in poor light. Video recording is good, though better stabilisation is needed because what the device has is digital not optical. The front camera is 5MP, which produces more than acceptable selfies.

The V20 works on the Snapdragon 820 with 4GB of RAM and was the first to come out with Android 7.0, other than Google’s own phones. It doesn’t beat the others in its category on benchmarks but it does beat several others on the smoothness of its performance. The 3,200mAh battery should have been larger for such a big device. But it does have fast charging.

The V20 does however have way too much competition. It excels in the audio department, but can be beaten on other fronts. Compared to it, the Galaxy S7 Edge is beautiful, plus it has a camera that beats the V20's hollow. There’s the iPhone 7 and Plus, of course, which are in their own league in every way including the camera. The Pixel, unique in its own way, is at once more interesting because of the Google Assistant, it’s smooth performance, and a stellar camera, though it does mess up a few colours. Then there’s a bevy of fantastic Chinese phones that will steal the V20’s thunder any time. Like many of LG’s other most expensive phones, the V20 too is going to find the going very tough.

Price: ₹54,999

Love: Audio capabilities, performance, camera, customisation options, Android 7.0

Hate: Dull design, too large for some, bloatware, battery