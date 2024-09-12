It opens when I say open and closes when I say so. It even shape-shifts on command. The possible future of an AI-driven laptop, ready to listen to every command, is here already. I’m talking about the new Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC proof-of-concept showcased in Berlin last week, as part of the Lenovo Innovation World 2024 expo. While the event saw a slew of new launches from the legacy tech company — new ThinkBooks, ThinkPads, IdeaPads and the Yoga series — what really stole the show was this interactive proof-of-concept device.

The Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC features a never-seen-before auto-twist design, where it can move panoramically in laptop mode. On command, it can fold onto itself and switch to tablet mode. The display automatically turns around to lay flush on top of the physical keyboard, with the screen facing the user. When I say “laptop mode”, it gracefully twists itself back to the usual orientation. I certainly hope Lenovo has built a solid lasting hinge on this one, considering how much future users will be using these commands!

Voice commands, a natural way in which we’ve been interacting with our smartphones and tablets, have now extended to hardware. With laptops responding to voice commands, there is a deeper level of personalisation in this human-device interaction.

The device can also track user movements through the inbuilt webcam to always keep the user centred during meetings, presentations and personal use. The smart lid will close automatically when it detects that it’s been left unattended. While it might not be everyone’s cup of tea to constantly look at a moving background because it can be visually tiring and also sometimes cause dizziness, it’s interesting to see how developers can take this technology forward for a more meaningful use.

Right now, the brand hopes to invite developers to see what other innovative features can be incorporated into this concept device.

(The writer attended the Lenovo Innovation World 2024, on the sidelines of IFA 2024 in Berlin, Germany, at the invitation of Lenovo)