Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkPad X1 Fold - what the company refers to as the first fully functional PC with a folding OLED display - at the CES held in Las Vegas.

A quick look at its features

The X1 Fold has multiple modes, from a small footprint device into a fully flat 13.3-inch display, X1 Fold can be a full-fledged laptop but has smartphone-like portability.

The devices is built from a combination of lightweight alloys and carbon fibre and covered in a leather folio casing looking like a large book when closed up. It opens up like a book as well, looking similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The keyboard is a wireless separate piece.

The X1 Fold is powered by Intel Core Processors and will initially be available with Windows 10 by mid-2020. Lenovo is planning to offer the ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10X at a later date.

Some modification were made to allow applications to be used in different modes and orientations.

When the two portions of the display are opened up in a laptop-like mode, using a kickstand, a virtual keyboard appears on the lower screen to allow the user to type, if he or she isn’t using the wireless keyboard attachment meant for the device.

X1 fold and touch heavy content consumption

Unfolded, the X1 Fold is meant for touch heavy content consumption. It weights about 1kg. There’s a stylus (Active Pen) provided, so that one can take notes or sketch concepts.

This device can also be laid completely flat and used as a tablet or bent slightly to read a few chapters on a flight (like a book). In a more familiar laptop orientation, users can leverage two independent displays to optimise efficiency during certain multitasking activities. For example, you can make a video call on the upper screen while reviewing and editing a presentation on the lower screen.

The user can even compare documents, one above the other or take notes on one screen while watching a lecture on the other.

A user may do so either in portrait or landscape mode, whichever he or she finds most suitable.

Ideal for offices?

Lenovo says the X1 Fold is better suited to an office environment. It can be connected to a full-size keyboard and mouse or a second display via USB Type-C and quickly placed in the optional ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand in portrait or landscape mode.

Lenovo has said that the company has worked through six different hinge designs and more than twenty different variations to create a multi-link torque hinge mechanism to manage stresses during fold actions.

“Creating the world’s first foldable PC is a major engineering challenge, but Lenovo is more than up to the task,” said Christian Teismann, President, Commercial PC and Smart Device Business, Lenovo. “Our legendary ThinkPad heritage has given us the foundation for progressive design over the years to now build an engineering masterpiece with X1 Fold, a new category of device that comes along once in a decade.”

ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2499. The Windows 10X version is expected to be available at a later date. ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand is expected to be available in 2nd half 2020. Pricing will be revealed closer to launch date.