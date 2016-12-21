Lenovo K6 Power: Affordable and packed with good specs

There was a time when any smartphone that cost in the region of ₹10,000 looked perfectly infra-dig. But look at them now, all dressed up in pale gold and silver, neatly turned out and ready to face up to the best. They do seem to now follow a certain template and it would be impossible to tell them apart if you scraped away the logo. At the same time, there’s a certain democratisation of design happening and you will no longer feel ashamed to carry a ‘cheap’ phone.

So, the Lenovo K6 Power fits right into that mould. The same design that just about all the other devices in this segment are coming with. So, without dwelling too much on looks, let’s get to the ergonomics. It’s very faintly on the chunky side, but that’s forgivable when you realise it has a 4,000mAh battery sitting inside what is a 5-inch device, smaller than the usual. It’s easier to hold than larger phones, obviously, but it does happen to be rather slippery, so watch it, especially since you may find yourself wanting to operate it with one hand. I’m ambiguous about the edges, which could have been rounded off a bit for better comfort, but that will no doubt make it even more ready to slide out of your hand.

On the back of the K6, there’s the usual fingerprint sensor and it works reasonably well, though not blazingly fast. I doubt whether one needs to worry over the merest fraction of a second and it does the job of unlocking and waking up the phone without a hitch. On the front, there are no physical buttons but software ones and they're not lit up so get used to knowing how to reach them in the dark.

The K6 has respectable specs and works on the Snapdragon 430, which has behaved rather well. There’s 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage, plus a memory card slot if you don't use both SIMs. The 13MP camera isn’t particularly interesting and rather noisy indoors. The Full HD display is adequate and the sound is better than that — it’s deep and full and surprisingly good. The phone works fine, even with videos and games, with enough of a battery to support it through the day.

This time around, the interface and software make for a better experience. Instead of Lenovo’s bloatware apps being all over the place, there are plenty of interesting customisations, many of which are really useful. First of all, you get to choose the Google launcher. On top of that, you can opt to enable lots of features like knocking on the display to wake it up — except that it takes a while to do so. You can set up various profiles with the Smart Scene option so that different settings can be enabled depending on where you are — work, home, etc. This is a superb option that one can’t help wish was on all phones. You can also set up two instances of apps, as if you were two people, one work and one home, for example. Equally usefully, you can lock your apps so that they can’t be accessed by just anyone. And then there’s Lenovo’s famous ‘Theatre Max’ mode which can be triggered to watch content in a VR-like scenario, if you have a headset.

All of that, for a price that is difficult to argue with. The K6 actually goes up against Xiaomi’s popular Redmi 3s Prime and a couple of other models in a neck to neck battle.

Price: ₹9,999

Love: Great battery, plenty of customisation options, unbeatable price, nice theatre mode

Hate: Poor camera