Today, Lenovo announced the newest additions to its Lenovo Yoga and Lenovo IdeaPad portfolios at Lenovo Innovation World 2024. Here is a glance at the consumer products launched.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition

Created in collaboration with Intel, this 15.9-inch laptop features Smart Modes that adjust performance and system settings, based on your usage. There’s an Attention Mode that blocks distracting websites so they can focus on the task at hand.

Wellness Features built-in include eye wellness and posture warning features that remind users to take breaks. There is also a special Shield Mode that safeguards user privacy with privacy alerts, privacy guard, and auto prompt VPN to help ensure safety and security when working with sensitive information. There’s also a Smart Share feature that enables seamless image sharing between smartphones and laptops with a single tap.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 sports a 14.9-inch PRO OLED display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor. It features the ‘X Power Software Accelerate’ which speeds up software previews, rendering, and exports. It also allows creators to see their work in real-time. The ‘X Power Hardware Boost’ feature keeps the system cool even under heavy loads, ensuring sustained performance during intensive tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 features a 14.9-inch OLED display in a form factor that lets you use it as a laptop and a tablet. The convertible Copilot+ PC is powered by the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor. Weighing in at 1.49kg, the device is highly portable.

There’s also the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x, which offers the same screen size as above. It features the new Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and can be customised with up to 32 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 has been announced in two different sizes - 15.10 inches and 13.1 inches, both powered by AMD Ryzen processors.