The focus was on AI PCs at Lenovo Innovation World 2024.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition is thinner and lighter than ever at less than 1 kg, with a 14-inch display. Created in a multi-year collaboration with Intel, it has a suite of smart features. Smart Modes adapt intuitively to user needs, optimising performance and AI capabilities for activities like work, play, and creativity.

There’s ‘Shield’ for privacy alert and privacy guard to help protect against unwanted snooping, and automatic launch of preferred VPN (virtual private network) application upon connecting to any public Wi-Fi network.

‘Attention’ helps reduce distractions and prioritise focus on the task at hand by allowing users to set attention timers and silence notifications. Collaboration enhances virtual meeting experiences by optimising video performance and pre-set preferred settings such as background blur or low light enhancer.

‘Wellness’ can help improve digital health with posture alerts and reduce eye fatigue by reminding users to take breaks.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition will be available starting November 2024, with limited availability in the UK, Germany, France, Nordics, and Switzerland, at an expected starting price of €2,699.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and the all-new ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI processors. The former weighs just 1.3 kg and offers a 14-inch display. The latter features a sleek metal design, a large ForcePad, and an expansive 16-inch 3.2K display for a visually appealing and highly functional device.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AMD is priced at €2,199 onwards, whereas the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ is priced at €999 onwards.

Lenovo also introduced the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 powered by the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor. Its 16-inch display is enhanced by Lenovo Pro Sound with super-linear speakers and Dolby Atmos audio. It is priced at €819 onwards.

