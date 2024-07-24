Targeting the wind-down-staring-at-a-screen crowd, brands have been launching some truly impressive tablets in the market especially over the last two years, after a brief pandemic hiatus. The latest in this lineup is the rather unique-looking Lenovo Tab Plus, with an orientation designed to fuel our never-ending thirst for content!

Design

There’s a single Luna Grey colourway for the Lenovo Tab Plus. Although compact with an 11.5-inch display, the tablet isn’t the lightest at 650 grams. The tablet is 7.7 mm at its thinnest and features a built-in kickstand at the bottom, so you can prop it and watch movies or read.

Display

Along with the 11.5-inch 2K LCD display, there are a whopping eight inbuilt JBL speakers, optimised for Dolby Atmos. When I catch up on Laapataa Ladies, I realise more than the display, the audio on this tablet is a true head-turner. I’m a little taken aback by how loud and clear the acoustics from this little tab are! And, it was such a joy to stream my playlists from Spotify from this, when I sat down to begin my workday.

I wouldn’t be exaggerating if I said the audio quality on the Tab Plus is some of the best I’ve ever heard on a tab. It has eight JBL speakers to provide clear yet robust sound. The Tab Plus is comprised of 4 tweeters and 4 force-balanced woofers so whether you’re listening to your favourite new album or watching the latest trending shows on streaming, the sound will be crisp and will fill the room. The cherry on top is that it can be used as a Bluetooth speaker. There’s no need to carry multiple devices—simply connect your phone and stream music directly from the tablet. Not only is it impressively loud, but it also maintains its fidelity at high volume.

The orientation on the tab seemed natural to me only when it was in landscape mode. The inclusion and the design of the kickstand also support this assumption. When I thought I’d work towards my reading goals, I tried using the tab vertically, but it just seemed “too tall” a profile to comfortably read or watch anything on. There’s a special reading mode that tones down the saturation making it easier to read for longer periods.

There’s also a lovely bunch of preset background sounds. As someone who never uses white noise of any kind, I have to admit I loved the selection. It does bring along the vibes it’s supposed to. It helped me focus and feel good about the work I was doing, while I had it on.

Camera

There’s an 8 MP front camera and an auto-focus 8 MP rear camera. There’s facial recognition as well that works snappily. The front camera was good enough for work meetings and attending product briefings. The rear camera can be used with an integrated Google Lens feature to find information about whatever the camera captures.

Tech Specs

The Tab Plus runs Android 14 with a MediaTek G99 Octa-Core processor. There’s a fixed 8GB RAM across two storage variants - 128 GB and 256 GB. The company has promised OS upgrades until Android 16 and 4 years of security patches. Unlike many devices these days, the tab features a 3.5 mm jack, which might appeal to more audiophiles. There’s also a microSD card slot along the top where the volume buttons rest.

The USB-C charging port is on the right when I’m using the tab in landscape mode.

Battery

The Lenovo Tab Plus packs in a massive 8,600 mAh, which supports 45W quick charge. I went on for a good 2-3 days with moderate usage over a couple of hours including web browsing, reading e-books, reading graphic novels and watching Netflix or YouTube on some days.

Verdict

The Lenovo Tab Plus is an interesting offering for you if you’re looking for a secondary device dedicated to content consumption. Yes, the landscape-heavy usage also supports creation such as sketches and writing work, however, it’s not equally versatile when used in the portrait mode. If watching movies, listening to music and catching up on social media are your primary needs, then the Lenovo Tab Plus is definitely worth considering.

Price - ₹22,999

Pros - Excellent audio quality, decent display, sturdy build quality, firm kickstand

Cons - The form factor isn’t uniform throughout, two-year-old basic chipset