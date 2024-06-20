Realme has usually impressed me. They deliver truly impressive and functional features at a price that doesn’t burn a hole in the wallet. The latest Realme GT 6T is a mid-range smartphone that aims to strike a balance between style and functionality. Let’s see how well it fares.

Design

I’ve got the glossy Fluid Silver variant of the Realme GT 6T for review. It sports a two-tone design at the back - mostly matte, with the camera island placed on a reflective surface. The big camera module stands out on the rear panel. There’s a Razor Green variant, too, which looks more appealing. With a sleek body, it weighs about 191 grams and feels light enough in the hand.

Display

The Realme GT 6T sports a 6.78-inch display offering up to 120 Hz refresh rates. The phone is impressively bright under direct sunlight. I cued up the latest Bridgerton episode, ‘Joining Of Hands’, in which a pivotal character is unravelled and a beautiful wedding takes place. The rich brocades, elaborate hairdos, and the never-been-out-in-the-sun complexions come through nicely on the display. The dual speakers sound crisp with ample depth, considering this is a mid-range device.

Camera

The primary camera setup consists of 50 and 8 MP cameras. The photographs are what I’d expect of a good smartphone in this price range. Daylight snaps are crisp with life-like colour saturation. The contrasts are handled well for the most part. For example, in a photo of foliage, the bright sky peeks in bits and might seem slightly overexposed, but not significantly enough to ruin the snap. The pictures capture ample detail and offer a decent dynamic range as well. There are ample modes to play around with - dual video for vlogging, time-lapse, long exposure, slo-mo, a customisable pro mode, and more. The 32 MP front camera also delivered some decent selfies with the beauty mode turned off. Of course, the results might look more pleasant when the filter is minimally used.

The smartphone can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the default is 1080P footage at 30fps. In the videos I shot in the daytime, the results were crisp, with accurate colour tones and minimal shakes.

Tech Specs

Realme GT 6T runs on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, which powers the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Motorola Edge 50 Pro. There’s Android 14 under the hood, with Realme UI 5.0 offering the interface. Features such as floating windows and a Smart Sidebar make it easier for those who get a lot of work done on their smartphones on the move. The company says an advanced Iceberg Vapor Cooling System ensures the phone doesn’t heat up during gaming sessions. During 30-minute gaming sessions, the phone barely got warm. To review, I’ve got the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant, and there are three more combinations you can choose from. All of them are reasonably priced.

Battery

A massive 5,500 mAh battery powers the smartphone. It’s a unique dual-2,750mAh cell connected in series to support high-power fast charging. The smartphone took just about half an hour to charge fully with the 120 W SUPERVOOC charger. It’s a huge win as far as battery anxiety goes.

Verdict

Realme has consistently launched reasonably priced feature-packed smartphones over the years. The Realme GT 6T is no different. It offers a great display, decent audio, amazing battery life, fast charging, and a camera that doesn’t disappoint if you know what to expect from a mid-range smartphone setup. Above all, because of what it offers, it’s reasonably priced. My only gripe is that the design could have been more premium. But if that’s not your priority, the Realme GT6T is a great mid-range smartphone.

Price

₹30,999 (8GB +128GB)

₹32,999 (8GB+256GB)

₹35,999 (12GB+256GB)

₹39,999 (12GB+512GB)

Pros - Vivid display, decent camera, good battery life and fast charging

Cons - Design can feel a bit plasticky

